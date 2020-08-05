Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman is recovering after falling into a 15-foot hole Tuesday night in southeast Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the woman fell into a small hole in the ground near the 500 block of Malcolm Avenue Southeast, in the Prospect Park neighborhood.
A recuse crew responded around 11:30 p.m., using a rope to lower down into the hole, which was about 15 feet deep. Rescuers gave the woman a harness and pulled her up to safety.
The woman suffered only minor injuries, police say.
