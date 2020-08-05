Amanda Balionis On 2020 PGA Championship At TPC Harding Park: 'The Ball Is Not Going To Go As Far As We're Used To Seeing The Last Six Weeks'The CBS Sports golf reporter discusses this week's PGA Championship, the first major of the season, and how the course and weather will challenge players.

J.T. Miller Carries Canucks Over Wild, Ties Qualifying SeriesJ.T. Miller had a goal and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Tuesday night to even their qualifying series at a win each.

'You Can Play It Safe And Still Have Fun': St. Paul Saints Hold Socially-Distant Home OpenerThe St. Paul Saints marched back into CHS Field Tuesday night.

High School Athletes Disappointed At Decision To Move Football, Volleyball From Fall To SpringThere will be a fourth season for some Minnesota high school athletes this school year because of COVID-19. The Minnesota State High School League moved the football and volleyball season from fall to spring.