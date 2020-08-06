MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people were arrested overnight in Inver Grove Heights in connection to the kidnapping of a 19-year-old woman.
The Inver Grove Heights Police Department says officers received a report around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday of a person being held against their will at an apartment on the 5400 block of Blueberry Trail.
When police arrived at the apartment complex, they spoke with the victim and worked to determine where she was being held.
Before long, several people exited one of the apartments. Among them was the 19-year-old woman. She spoke with officers at the scene, who searched the area and arrested three men.
The three were booked into the Dakota County Jail. Two of the them are 36 years old, one is 24 years old.
One of the older men, from Minneapolis, was booked on drug charges. The other two, both from Inver Grove Heights, were booked on kidnapping charges, with the younger man also accused of violent threats and interfering with a 911 call.
Officers from five other law enforcement agencies responded to the kidnapping call. On social media, witnesses reported seeing dozens of squad cars in the area.
You must log in to post a comment.