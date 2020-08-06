Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – On Thursday afternoon, an Amazon delivery driver’s van was stolen off the block of 2100 E. Franklin Avenue.
At 1 p.m., the delivery driver pulled over and got out to look at an address. While he was out of the van, two men jumped into the truck and took off.
The driver went to a nearby gas station to call the police. After officers arrived, they took him down to the first precinct.
At 1:40 p.m., police learned the van was found at the intersection of East 24th Street and 17th Avenue S.
Officers took the driver back to his truck; though the packages still seemed to be there, his personal items had been taken.
