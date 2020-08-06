MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We know parents have lots of questions about the upcoming school year, and we’re answering some of them. Today, one parent asks: What happens if there’s a confirmed COVID-19 case in a classroom?
State guidance says close contacts will be quarantined at home for two weeks if there’s a known exposure occurs in a classroom.
Close contacts are anyone who was within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from two days before they felt sick, so that would not be classmates if schools are following social distancing guidelines.
But families with a student in the classroom will be notified and likely tested by local health care providers.
That’s the basic threshold from the state, but school districts could take more aggressive action if they want to.
