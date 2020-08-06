Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Bloomington teamed up Wednesday to help rescue a family’s cat.
The pet, named Ethica, was new to the family as they had just rescued her.
BPD and BFD teamed up yesterday to save a cat that had fallen into a cinder block. It wasn't easy, but Ethica was rescued and reunited with her family. She had been rescued by the family recently and brought to her new home. Happy to help!🙀😿😺😻 pic.twitter.com/HdsEFvKtkQ
— Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) August 6, 2020
The Bloomington police and Bloomington fire responded after the cat fell into a cinder block within the home.
Officials say it wasn’t easy to get the animal out, but crews were able to eventually reunite Ethica with her new family.
