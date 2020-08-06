CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Bloomington teamed up Wednesday to help rescue a family’s cat.

The pet, named Ethica, was new to the family as they had just rescued her.

The Bloomington police and Bloomington fire responded after the cat fell into a cinder block within the home.

Officials say it wasn’t easy to get the animal out, but crews were able to eventually reunite Ethica with her new family.

