MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A burglary suspect is dead after a rollover crash in Dakota County Thursday morning, which also left a woman seriously injured.
The sheriff’s office says deputies were checking out a possible burglary on the 26000 block of Donnelly Avenue in Hampton Township at about 10:40 a.m. when the suspect rammed their squad car and sped away.
The suspect soon lost control on a gravel road, and the vehicle rolled into a field. The driver and his female passenger were both ejected.
The preliminary investigation found the vehicle was reported stolen from Minneapolis.
The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating.
