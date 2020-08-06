MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials on Thursday announced 867 more COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths. Meanwhile, 14 more people need hospitalization.
There are now 58,640 total positive cases confirmed in the state, with 6,641 being health care workers. Of the total cases, 51,604 people no longer need to self-isolate.
MORE: Minnesota Department Of Health’s (MDH) COVID-19 Page
According to the MDH, 1,636 people have died from COVID-19 since the state’s first confirmed case in early March. Of those deaths, 1,240 involved someone at a long-term care facility.
MORE: State’s Dial Back Dashboard
In hospitals, 319 patients currently need treatment — up 14 from Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, 153 patients need intensive care.
Nearly 15,000 tests were completed in the last 24 hours. Since the pandemic began, about 899,480 Minnesotans have been tested.
The update comes after Wednesday’s daily positivity rate breached 5%. While the data is preliminary, MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm says the case growth over the last month has been “pretty significant.”
