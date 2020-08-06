Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Eagan are asking for the public’s help in identifying anyone responsible for vandalizing the Community Center Tuesday night.
According to Eagan police, the department had planned to have a community conversation that evening to hear citizen’s concerns surrounding policing. However, the event had to be canceled due to a protest that was scheduled to take place during it.
Officials say organizers indicated that it was going to be a peaceful rally, but noted the vandalism proves otherwise.
Police say so far no one has been arrested. The vandalism has since been cleaned up.
The department is now asking anyone with information to call (651) 675-5799 or email eaganpd@cityofeagan.com.
