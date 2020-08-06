CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Eagan are asking for the public’s help in identifying anyone responsible for vandalizing the Community Center Tuesday night.

According to Eagan police, the department had planned to have a community conversation that evening to hear citizen’s concerns surrounding policing. However, the event had to be canceled due to a protest that was scheduled to take place during it.

Officials say organizers indicated that it was going to be a peaceful rally, but noted the vandalism proves otherwise.

Credit: Eagan Police

Police say so far no one has been arrested. The vandalism has since been cleaned up.

The department is now asking anyone with information to call (651) 675-5799 or email eaganpd@cityofeagan.com.

