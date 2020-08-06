Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Investigators say some illegal guns are off the streets after they searched a Twin Cities home.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Violent Offender Task Force say guns were recently seized from a house in Brooklyn Park, and several people were arrested.
The city has been dealing with an uptick in violent crime lately. Just two weeks ago, the city had two shootings in under two hours at the intersection of 63rd and Zane avenues.
Security video shows people ducking and running for cover. Businesses in the area temporarily closed to keep people away from that area.
You must log in to post a comment.