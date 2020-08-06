Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some people who protested in the wake of George Floyd’s death filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday against the Minneapolis Police Department.
Part of the suit involves the response to the incident on the Interstate 35W bridge over the Mississippi River, when a tanker truck stopped short of hitting the crowd.
The suit calls the officers’ actions — including pepper spray and rubber bullets — blatant displays of excessive force, saying protesters were already dispersing.
The lawsuit claims the police violated the constitutional rights of assembly and to be free from excessive force.
This is one of several federal lawsuits filed by protesters in the wake of the unrest.
The police department had no comment on the lawsuit.
