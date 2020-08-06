MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — A Minneapolis man charged with fatally shooting a pregnant woman is now facing additional charges following the death of the woman’s 4-week-old infant.
In mid-July, Zachary Victor Robinson Jr., 27, was arrested in Illinois and charged in connection to 27-year-old Leneesha Helen Columbus’ murder.
Columbus was shot inside a car on the evening of July 5 at the intersection of 37th Street and Elliot Avenue.
Witnesses told police they saw Robinson and Columbus arguing near her Explorer in a parking lot. As Columbus started to drive away, Robinson fired several shots at the SUV.
Columbus’ baby was delivered on the evening of July 5; she however did not survive. Officials say Robinson is the infant’s father.
The MPD was notified on Wednesday that the infant, identified as Leneesha LaDell Columbus, had passed away.
Robinson is now facing an additional charge of second-degree murder of an unborn child. He was previously charged with second-degree murder, second-degree assault and being a felon in possession of a gun in the July 5 incident.
