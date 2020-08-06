Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Chisago County say a 59-year-old man has died days after rolling his ATV.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 5 p.m. on July 30 a crash on Belle Isle Drive near the intersection of 516th Street in Nessel Township.
There, officials say Gordon Baldwin of Rush City lost control of his ATV and rolled the vehicle. Gordon was the lone occupant and was transported by North Memorial Air Care to North Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office was informed that Baldwin passed away from his injuries.
No additional information is available at this time.
You must log in to post a comment.