MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As the nation’s doctor, the U.S. Surgeon General is reminding Minnesotans to take precautions to turn the COVID-19 pandemic around.
Dr. Jerome Adams expressed some concern that Minnesota’s case-positivity rate continues to climb. He said health officials look for rates below 5%, but right now, Minnesota is just above that.
He also pointed out that Hennepin, Ramsey, and Dakota counties are accounting for 50% of new cases.
“We all need to understand the quickest way to a safe and sustained reopening is taking those basic health measures,” he said.
Adams is pushing what he calls the “3 W’s” to allow the country to stay open.
Adam’s “3 W’s”
- Wash your hands
- Watch your distance
- Wear a face covering.
“These are instruments of freedom that may seem odd to say that we can open restaurants, worship, schools,” Adams said.
However, if Minnesotans fail to comply with the health guidelines, “you won’t see the Vikings or Timberwolves playing any time soon because community transmission rates will cause more things to close down,” he said.
Adams also said he is in constant contact with Dr. Anthony Fauci and that they expect a safe and effective vaccine by the end of the year or very early next year.
