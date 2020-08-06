MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials have identified the man fatally shot last week in south Minneapolis.
Billy Campbell, of Minneapolis, died on July 29 of multiple gunshot wounds, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says. His manner of death was listed as homicide.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers found Campbell gravely injured after responding to reports gunshots on the 2400 block of 18th Avenue South, near the Little Earth neighborhood.
Campbell died at the scene. Another man was also found wounded, but he was expected to survive. No arrests have been made in the case.
Minneapolis is experiencing a sharp spike in violence. So far, the city has counted 42 homicides this year. The total homicide count for last year was 48.
