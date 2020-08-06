Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Willmar say a driver may have had a medical emergency before a fatal crash Thursday morning.
According to the police department, deputies responded around 9:45 a.m. to a crash at South 1st Street and Willmar Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers noticed that a minivan, driven by 63-year-old Michael Rieke, had rear-ended a pick-up truck, driven by 87-year-old Vernon Spieker.
Rieke was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died. Preliminary investigation indicates that Rieke may have had a medical emergency leading up to the crash, the police department said.
Officials say this appears to be a low-speed crash. No other injuries were reported.
The incident remains under investigation.
