MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A suspect is in custody after a woman was found severely beaten Thursday afternoon in Carlton County.
Deputies were called to a home in Thomson Township just before 1 p.m. for a welfare check, where they found the seriously-injured victim.
Investigators soon tracked the suspect to the Twin Cities area, where he was arrested. He’s awaiting transfer to the Carlton County Jail.
The sheriff’s office says the victim and the suspect knew each other. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation.
