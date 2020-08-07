MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was hospitalized Thursday night after being assaulted while walking to his local mosque in the south metro.
The Bloomington Police Department says the assault happened shortly before 10 p.m. in the area of 82nd Street and Park Avenue, less than a block from the Dar al-Farooq mosque.
At the scene, officers found a wounded 50-year-old man. Emergency crews brought him to Southdale Hospital to treat a non-life-threatening wound to his upper body.
The victim, who is from Bloomington, told investigators that he was walking to the mosque when two individuals approached and assaulted him. Police say that there isn’t any indication that this was a bias crime, noting that the investigation is in its early stages.
Officers searched the area for the perpetrators, but did not find them. The suspects are described as two people in their late teens or early 20s. It wasn’t clear if the perpetrators used a weapon.
Anyone with information on the assault is asked to call Bloomington police at 952-563-4900.
Dar al-Farooq has been the target of anti-Muslim violence in the recent past. Three years ago, a bomb was thrown into the building through an office window. The bomb damaged the building but hurt no one. Three Illinois men were charged in the attack; two pleaded guilty.
