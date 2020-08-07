MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials updated the impact of COVID-19 on the state Friday, reporting 556 additional cases and four more deaths in the last 24 hours.

STATE DATA: Minnesota Health Department’s COVID-19 Situation Update

Meanwhile, the number of Minnesotans who have been tested for COVID-19 breached 900,000. MDH says around 910,271 have now been tested, with a total number of completed tests well over 1.1 million. In the last day, about 16,000 tests have been completed.

There are now 59,185 total positive cases confirmed so far, with 6,704 of the cases being health care workers. Of those cases, 51,940 people no longer need to isolate themselves.

In hospitals, 300 people currently need treatment, which is 19 less than Thursday. There are two more in the ICU at 155. More than 5,400 have needed hospitalization since the pandemic began.

The state’s death toll is now 1,640, with 1,241 involving someone in long-term care or assisted living facilities. MDH says there have also been 41 probable COVID-19 deaths, where there was no positive test recorded, but COVID-19 was listed on the death certificate.

The MDH notes: “Deaths are confirmed deaths due to COVID-19, and have a positive laboratory-confirmed PCR test for SARS-CoV-2, and either COVID-19 is listed on the death certificate, or clinical history/autopsy findings that provide evidence that the death is related to COVID-19 without an alternative cause (i.e. drowning, homicide, trauma, etc.).”

In the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the state’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate stands at 5% as of July 28 due to data lag. The positivity rate is one health indicator that health officials are using to determine whether or not to continue reopening the state or dial back.