FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fargo police have arrested one man and are looking for another in a fatal attack on a Minnesota teen.
Cameron Caleb Camacho, 18, died at the hospital a day after he was involved in a fight at a Fargo residence on Tuesday.
A 31-year-old Fargo man has been arrested on a tentative charge of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.
Police are looking for a 25-year-old Fargo man as a person of interest in the case. Officials say he may be driving a 2005 Pontiac G6 with North Dakota plates, 073-DBU.
He may possibly be driving a gold 2005 Pontiac G6 with ND plates 073-DBU. Photos of Evans are attached to this post. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact us at 701-235-4493, through our tip line at 701-241-5777, or by text-a-tip at 701-730-8888. pic.twitter.com/ye3Hie77RM
— Fargo Police (@FargoPolice) August 6, 2020
