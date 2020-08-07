MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a stretch of cooler-than-average weather, the heat and humidity are returning to Minnesota this weekend, bringing the chance of severe storms.
Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says scattered storms will rumble Friday morning over northwestern Minnesota, possibly developing into severe storms in the afternoon.
Threats include heavy rain, hail, straight-line winds, and isolated tornadoes. The severe storms are expected to flare up in the Red River Valley first and move across northern Minnesota as the evening progresses.
The next 3 days will bring increasing heat, humidity, and a triple threat for severe weather. Today & Sunday look to be the most favorable for damaging storms but Saturday has a marginal risk too. Join me, along with @DeRushaJ, for your forecast… anytime from 4:30 to 10am! pic.twitter.com/rvHirYDBOD
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) August 7, 2020
The severe weather is expected to stay north of the Twin Cities, although less severe storms look to sweep over the metro area overnight. According to the National Weather Service, the Twin Cites is under a marginal risk of severe storms.
Daytime Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds. Likewise, Sunday morning looks to be dry, but there’s a risk of storms developing later in the day as a cold front moves in.
Weekend high temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 80s, with dew points climbing to near-oppressive levels. The warmth will continue into the workweek, with clear skies expected for the Aug. 11 primary.
You must log in to post a comment.