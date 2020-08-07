MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman was killed after being thrown from a motorcycle during a crash in St. Paul Thursday night.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, at about 10:05 p.m., officers responded to a crash between a motorcycle and car at the intersection of White Bear and Ivy.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman — who is believed to have been the passenger of the motorcycle — laying about 30 feet from the crash site. She was suffering from severe head injuries.

A bystander was performing CPR on her. When officers arrived they took over CPR until St. Paul fire medics arrived. The woman was then transported to Regions Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the man driving the motorcycle fled the scene on foot and has not been located as of early Friday morning. It was later confirmed that the motorcycle had been reported stolen from St. Paul.

Preliminary information indicates that the motorcycle crashed into the side of the car, which was turning.

According to witnesses, neither the driver nor the passenger of the motorcycle were wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

No arrests have been made at this time.