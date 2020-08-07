MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating following a fatal vehicle crash in St. Cloud Friday morning.
According to the St. Cloud Police Department, officers responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 136 and 40th Street South.
Investigators say the crash involved a passenger vehicle driven by an adult female who was traveling westbound on 40th Street South and a dump truck driven by an adult male traveling northbound on County Road 136.
As a result of the crash, the woman driving the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the St. Cloud Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol.
The name of the victim will be released at a later time pending family notification.
You must log in to post a comment.