MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 46-year-old man who owned an illegal massage parlor has been sentenced to 33 years in prison for sex trafficking two victims, including one minor.
Omar Kashaka Taylor, known as “Shaka,” is a registered sex offender who operated an illegal massage business out of his home in northeast Minneapolis. Between August 2017 and March 2018, he recruited several young women and girls to work in the illicit business. According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, he at times specifically recruited Native American women and girls.
Taylor was convicted of all counts in February of 2019. He used force and threats to coerce the women and girls to perform commercial sex acts in exchange for money. He also advertised on Backpage.com to solicit clients, offering massage services that included commercial sex acts.
“Omar Taylor is a coercive sex trafficker who pursued and exploited vulnerable victims for his own financial profit,” said U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald. “The 400-month sentence handed down today is appropriate in light of the trauma Mr. Taylor inflicted upon his victims.”
Taylor was convicted on one count of sex trafficking a minor and two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion. He was also convicted on one count of commission of a felony offense involving a minor when required to register as a sex offender.
