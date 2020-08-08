MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating after a fight turned into a fatal stabbing in Minneapolis Saturday night.
According to Minneapolis police, officers responded at about 7:45 p.m. to a report of a stabbing at the intersection of 4th Avenue North and Van White Memorial Boulevard.
Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, believed to be in his late teens, on the ground who was not breathing. Officers immediately began CPR and addressing the victim’s wounds. The victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare in grave condition, where he was later pronounced dead.
Authorities say the suspect fled before officers arrived. They do not believe there is a threat to the community.
Preliminary investigation suggests a physical altercation took place in the area between two acquaintances, which developed into a stabbing.
No one is on custody at this time. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
You must log in to post a comment.