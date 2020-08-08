Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say three people are being evaluated for injuries after lightning struck a Lakeville park shelter Saturday evening.
According to Lakeville police, 40 people were allegedly attending a party when the shelter at Casperson Park on Juno Trail was struck by lightning as a wave of storms pushed through the state.
Authorities say three people are being evaluated by medical personnel.
None of the injuries are believed to be critical.
No other information is provided at this time, check back with WCCO for updates.
