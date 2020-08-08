MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – At least three people were shot and one person was stabbed overnight in Minneapolis.

At 10:11 p.m., a man was standing with his friends at the 100 block of 15th Street when they heard several shots. The man had his hat knocked off his head and felt a pain. When he reached up, he realized he had been grazed by a bullet. He was transported to HCMC.

Later, at 1:52 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the 3500 block of Columbus Avenue S. on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital by ambulance and is in critical, but stable condition.

At 2:52 a.m., officers were called to the 2900 block of Tyler Street NE because of a report of a shooting. They arrived and spoke with a man who said he had been the victim of a robbery. However he could not say where he had been robbed.

“Additional evidence at the scene was not explainable by the victim,” said Minneapolis police PIO John Elder. The man was transported to North Memorial Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

So far, the investigations are ongoing for the overnight shootings.

At 5:15 a.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Pillsbury Avenue on a report of a stabbing during a domestic situation. When they arrived, they found a man with wounds associated with an edged weapon. He was transported to Hennepin Healthcare with critical injuries.

Another man was taken into custody and is being interviewed at the police department. He will be booked into the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center, according to Elder.

Earlier on Friday night, a 50-year-old man was found at the intersection of 10th Street and Hawthorne Avenue by paramedics. They called for assistance from an officer, who responded to the scene. The man was pronounced dead. Elder says nearby cameras had been checked, and does not suspect suspicious or criminal activity.