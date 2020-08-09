MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Wisconsin are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead and injured another.
According to the St. Croix Falls Police Department, officers responded around 9:45 p.m. Saturday to the Dalles House Motel after a woman called 911 in need of help.
When officers arrived at the room, an adult man armed with a knife exited. Police say the man refused several officer commands to drop the knife.
The man then rushed police with the knife, forcing an officer to discharge his weapon. The man succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
When officers entered the room, they found a woman with several stab wounds to her neck and chest. The victim was airlifted to a metro hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.
The shooting is being investigated by the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. No additional information is available at this time.
You must log in to post a comment.