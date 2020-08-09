MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the last 24 hours, Minnesota added 806 more cases of COVID-19 to its tally of infections and nine more deaths.
The additional cases bring the state’s total positive cases to 60,898, with 53,568 no longer needing isolation.
Currently, 312 people in Minnesota hospitals are battling the disease, with 148 people in intensive care. The state’s death toll is now 1,657. The majority of the deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities.
MORE: Minnesota Health Dept.’s Situation Report On COVID-19
Testing has now breached over 1,159,000 overall in the state. Nearly 20,000 tests were completed in the last 24 hours.
According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the state’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate stands at just above 5% as of July 29. The positivity rate is one health indicator that health officials are using to determine whether or not to continue reopening the state or dial back.
