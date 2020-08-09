Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A person out on their morning run got quite the surprise in St. Paul Sunday morning near the University of St. Thomas campus.
A young adult black bear was spotted by the jogger on the west side of Mississippi River Boulevard near Goodrich Avenue.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says black bears in Minnesota are rarely aggressive towards people, and are often shy and fearful. Here are some of their tips for how to handle an encounter.
