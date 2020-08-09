Severe Weather:The latest updates on storms moving across Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Severe weather is rolling through parts of Minnesota Sunday afternoon. Here are the latest updates:

2:50 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Beltrami, Lake of the Woods, Marshall, Clay and Norman counties in MN until 3:45 p.m.

2:43 p.m.: A tornado warning has been issued for Beltrami, Clearwater, Marshall, Pennington, Polk and Red Lake counties in MN until 3:30 p.m.

2:30 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Cook and Lake counties in MN until 3:15 p.m.

2:20 p.m.: A tornado warning has been issued for Beltrami and Marshall counties in MN until 3 p.m.

2:10 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Norman, Polk, and Red Lake counties in MN until 3:15 p.m.

2 p.m.: A tornado warning has been issued for Marshall, Pennington and Polk counties in MN until 2:45 p.m.

1:40 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Marshall and Polk counties until 2:45 p.m.

