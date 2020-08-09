MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Severe weather is rolling through parts of Minnesota Sunday afternoon. Here are the latest updates:
2:50 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Beltrami, Lake of the Woods, Marshall, Clay and Norman counties in MN until 3:45 p.m.
2:43 p.m.: A tornado warning has been issued for Beltrami, Clearwater, Marshall, Pennington, Polk and Red Lake counties in MN until 3:30 p.m.
Here are all the warnings in place right now across NW MN. @wcco pic.twitter.com/gOtxUtODxV
— LisameadowsCBS (@LisaMeadowsCBS) August 9, 2020
2:30 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Cook and Lake counties in MN until 3:15 p.m.
2:20 p.m.: A tornado warning has been issued for Beltrami and Marshall counties in MN until 3 p.m.
There are 2 tornado warnings currently in place in the red boxes. Please take shelter if in the path of these storms. @wcco pic.twitter.com/yYAv6LF8HE
— LisameadowsCBS (@LisaMeadowsCBS) August 9, 2020
2:10 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Norman, Polk, and Red Lake counties in MN until 3:15 p.m.
2 p.m.: A tornado warning has been issued for Marshall, Pennington and Polk counties in MN until 2:45 p.m.
Tornado warning for counties in red & severe storm warning for counties in orange. Please stay weather aware if you are to the east of these storms. @wcco pic.twitter.com/opmKLdETgs
— LisameadowsCBS (@LisaMeadowsCBS) August 9, 2020
1:40 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Marshall and Polk counties until 2:45 p.m.
⚠️ From @WCCO: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Marshall and Polk County in MN until 2:45pm. https://t.co/s2Oa0qXjCb #mnwx
— WCCOWeather (@wccoweather) August 9, 2020
