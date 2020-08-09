MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Douglas County say one person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.
According to the sheriff’s office, emergency crews responded around 1:13 p.m. to the intersection of County Road 40 and County Road 8.
There, officials say a driver traveling westbound on County Road 8 in a GMC Yukon entered the intersection and pulled out in front of a Dodge pickup.
The vehicles collided and then rolled into the southwest ditch. According to the sheriff’s office, the pickup was towing a large enclosed trailer.
Officials say the driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger of the pickup was transported to Alomere Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Yukon was not hurt, the sheriff’s office said.
The crash remains under investigation.
