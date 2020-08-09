Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Stearns County officials are warning potential swimmers at Waite Park’s Quarry Park after a young man nearly drowned early Saturday evening.
Park officers noticed a 19-year-old Burnsville man struggling to stay above the surface of Quarry 2 at about 5:39 p.m. Bystanders pulled him out before officers reached him.
The man reportedly kept losing consciousness as officers worked to revive him. He eventually became stable and walked out of the quarry on his own, telling officers he wanted to be in the water despite not being a strong swimmer.
The sheriff’s office says lifeguards are not on duty at Quarry Park, and life jackets are recommended for inexperienced swimmers.
