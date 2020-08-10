Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Searchers are combing an area of western Wisconsin for a 3-year-old girl who went missing Sunday evening while following the family dog into the woods.
The Sawyer County Sheriff’s office says Abby Ladwig was last seen at about 6:45 p.m. southwest of Winter, Wisconsin, which is about 20 miles north of Ladysmith.
Investigators say her dog is a tan and brown Cocker Spaniel named Peanut.
Ladwig is a white girl who stands 2-feet-10-inches tall, weighs about 41 pounds, and has blue eyes and blond hair. She was barefoot at the time of her disappearance, and was wearing a black shirt with a yellow flower on it.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 800-674-9228.
You must log in to post a comment.