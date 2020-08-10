MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Following overnight severe storms, flash flooding was seen Monday morning on the streets of Minneapolis.
A WCCO-TV photographer captured street flooding at the intersection of West 24th Street and Cedar Shore Drive, just west of Cedar Lake.
Neighbors say a motorists tried to drive through the massive puddle, but got stuck. The driver was able to get out of the car unharmed.
Captured by @wccophotogs at 24th and Cedar Shore Drive in Minneapolis:
Never 👏🏼
Never 👏🏼
Never 👏🏼
Drive 👏🏼
Into 👏🏼
Standing 👏🏼
Water 👏🏼
Ever 👏🏼
OK?#mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/aKqcYYi62h
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) August 10, 2020
According to the National Weather Service, more than 3 inches of rain fell in Minneapolis overnight.
Earlier Monday morning, a flash flood warning was briefly issued for the southwestern Twin Cities metro. In some areas, nearly six inches of rain fell.
