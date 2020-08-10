Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The body of Abdimajid Osman Nur was recovered Monday afternoon after a two-day, round-the-clock search in and above Little Detroit Lake.
The Becker County Sheriff’s office says Nur was on the lake’s north side late Saturday afternoon with a family member in an inflatable canoe and decided to go swimming. He began struggling in the water and grabbed onto the canoe, which soon capsized. Nur went below the surface and never returned.
After two days of the non-stop search effort — involving divers, K-9s, imaging sonar technology, planes and drones — Nur’s body was found Monday at about 1:12 p.m. in about 12 feet of water.
Nur, 24, was from Moorhead.
