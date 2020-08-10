Comments
Local author Carolyn Holbrook will discuss her new book “Tell Me Your Names and I Will Testify” at several upcoming virtual events. Here is information on how to register for those events:
- Virtual launch event: August 12, 4 p.m. Register at: z.umn.edu/holbrookzoom Hosted by the University of Minnesota Press. Books available for purchase through Moon Palace Books.
- First Unitarian Society of Minneapolis, August 18, 7 p.m. Register at: tinyurl.com/MWPThesetimes. Sponsored by the Minnesota Women’s Press and St. Catherine University.
- Ramsey County Library, August 19, 7 p.m. Register at: https://rclreads.bibliocommons.com/events/5ef1215c46ac164500d7d0ca
- Next Chapter Booksellers, August 26, 7 p.m. Register at https://www.nextchapterbooksellers.com.
You must log in to post a comment.