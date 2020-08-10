MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials reported 625 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and three additional deaths.
The Minnesota Department of Health says the state’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is at 61,516. Of them, 54,364 have recovered and no longer require isolation.
A total of 320 people are currently in Minnesota hospitals, a number which has increased by 8 compared to the day before. Of those, 159 are in the ICU.
The state’s death toll is now 1,660. Of those who have died, 1,250 have occurred in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
MORE: MDH’s Situation Update For COVID-19
Testing has now breached over 1,172,118 in the state. Nearly 13,000 were completed in the last 24 hours.
As Minnesota is capable of processing up to 20,000 tests each day, health officials are monitoring the state’s positivity rate. According to the “Dial Back Dashboard,” Minnesota’s positivity rate has hovered around 5% since the start of the month.
If the rate were to soar to 15% or climb 5% over 14 days, health officials would consider tightening COVID-19 restrictions.
