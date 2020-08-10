Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis firefighters battled a house fire early Monday morning after severe storms rumbled over the metro overnight, dropping hail and frequent lightning.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews responded around 5 a.m. to a vacant home on the 100 block of Seymour Avenue Southeast, in the city’s Prospect Park neighborhood.
Flames were bursting from the home when crews arrived on scene. They searched the home and found no one inside.
The firefighters quickly knocked down the flames. It’s unclear if the overnight storms were a factor.
The fire remains under investigation. No firefighters were hurt battling the flames.
