Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A barrier to keep the Minnesota State Capitol protected from vandalism is costing tax payers hundreds of dollars a day.
The state installed a metal fence around the capitol in May. It’s a rental and costs $274 a day, plus it’s installation and removal alone costs an estimated $18,707.
READ MORE: Christopher Columbus Statue Toppled On Minnesota State Capitol Grounds
The Minnesota Department of Administration is covering the bill. Commissioner Alice Roberts-Davis says vandals have damaged capitol statues and monuments. And considering the $310 million spent on the building’s recent renovations, the plan for now is to keep the fence up until next spring.
You must log in to post a comment.