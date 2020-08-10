Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The rides at Nickelodeon Universe are up and running again.
After being closed for nearly five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the theme park at the Mall of America reopened Monday with significant safety restrictions in place.
Capacity at the seven-acre park will be reduced to 250 people, and masks are required for anyone three and up.
Tickets for the park will only be available onsite. They’ll allow visitors unlimited rides for a two-hour time slot. They’ll cost $20. (Tickets for non-riders will cost $5.)
All attractions will have sanitation stations, which riders will be required to use before strapping in. Learn more here.
