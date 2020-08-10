Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A motorcyclist died Sunday after colliding with an SUV in southern Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Highway 52 in Goodhue County, northwest of Zumbrota. The motorcyclist was traveling west on Highway 52 when it collided with an SUV heading north on Highway 57.
Killed was 25-year-old Nolan Osborne, of Arlington. He died at the scene. The driver of the SUV, a 40-year-old Wanamingo man, was unharmed.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
