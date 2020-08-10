MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Enough families are turning to home schooling this year that some leaders in that community say they’re overwhelmed by the interest.

Ashley Neumann is trying it for the first time with her three sons between second and sixth grades.

The Neumanns are part of the Hutchinson district in McLeod County, which says on its website that the latest health data gives them the option for in-person learning this fall.

Neumann says the uncertain possibility of having to switch to distance learning at some point was enough to make her decision.

“We wanted something very consistent for them,” she said. “Change is hard for a few of these boys.”

The Neumanns have transformed their basement into a classroom complete with cubbies, supplies and a chalkboard.

To be an effective teacher, she’s been studying up on the material this summer.

Home schooling allows her to tailor the curriculum to each child without severing ties completely from the public school.

Neumann’s sixth grader, Hanley, will go in for band, and her fourth grader, Keaton, will receive special education services over Zoom.

Being a stay-at-home mom makes all of it a lot easier for Neumann.

“You are going to spend an awful lot of time with your kids,” said Nic Rosenau, the incoming director of Planet Homeschool, a Twin Cities co-op of parents and instructors supporting each other in homeschooling.

She wants families to know they’re not alone if they make the decision to homeschool.

“There are certainly parents who are single parents, working parents, who make homeschooling work, so you shouldn’t see that as a deterrent, but you should be prepared to do additional work to make that happen,” Rosenau said.

Neumann is arranging playdates with neighbors to make up for the lost socialization of being out of school.

“You have to decide what’s best for your family, and this is what we’ve decided is going to work for us,” she said.

Rosenau says homeschooling doesn’t have to be a permanent choice. Families who feel it isn’t right can return to public school.

First time home-schoolers have to submit a letter of intent to do so before October 1.