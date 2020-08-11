MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two children are safe at home after they fell into the Gooseberry River and over the falls on Monday afternoon.
Lake County Dispatch received a report of the incident at 3:07 p.m., and sent rescue teams to the site.
“A lot of people comment saying we were not close, we were not paying attention and we were on our phones,” said Malerie Silver, mother of the children. “Truth is we were right there. We were screaming and grabbing and begging anyone who could hear me for help.”
Silver said initially her children were on a path, then slipped into the water. Her 5-year-old daughter went to help her 6-year-old son, but soon the current caught them both and they tumbled over the falls.
“It was horrible. It was like time would not move. It was every mother’s worst nightmare,” she said.
Many people gathered at the bottom of the falls, helping the children. They were soon transported to a hospital by helicopter.
Silver’s daughter will need physical therapy for broken bones and plastic surgery for her broken nose. Her son was bruised and had a minor concussion.
“It takes one second of blinking and an accident can happen no matter how close you are to your kids,” said Silver. “We want to thank everyone who helped,”
A GoFundMe has been set up to help with their hospital bills.
