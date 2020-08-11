MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Anoka County inmate has been charged after physically assaulting a deputy last Saturday.
Jeffrey Michael Greer, 49, was charged Tuesday with fourth degree assault after injuring Anoka County Sheriff’s Office deputy Amanda Yurek.
According to the criminal complaint, while Yurek was conducting her daily duties at the Anoka County Jail, she encountered Greer in his jail cell. Yurek gave Greer instructions related to another inmate inhabiting his cell. Greer then refused to comply with the deputies’ instructions and allegedly punched her in the face with his elbow, and also bit her.
Yurek “suffered demonstrable bodily harm from the assault inflicted by the defendant, including visible bite marks and abrasions or lacerations to her face,” according to the complaint.
It was also reported that the inmate used offensive, gender-specific prerogative language against the deputy throughout the encounter.
Greer could face up to 3 years in prison and/or a $1,800 to $6,000 fine.
Greer was booked into jail Aug. 7 for domestic abuse while violating a no-contact order, trespassing, disorderly conduct and damage to property.
You must log in to post a comment.