MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the last 24 hours, Minnesota added 332 more cases of COVID-19 to its tally of infections and six more deaths.
The additional cases bring the state’s total positive cases to 61,839, with 55,151 no longer needing isolation.
In hospitals, 337 people currently need treatment, with 29 more non-ICU hospitalizations since Monday. More than 5,661 have needed hospitalization since the pandemic began.
The state’s death toll is now 1,666. Of those who have died, 1,251 have occurred in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
MORE: Minnesota Health Dept.’s Situation Report On COVID-19
Testing is now at 1,177,935 overall in the state. Nearly 6,500 tests were completed in the last 24 hours.
As Minnesota is capable of processing up to 20,000 tests each day, health officials are monitoring the state’s positivity rate. According to the “Dial Back Dashboard,” Minnesota’s positivity rate has hovered around 5% since the start of the month.
If the rate were to soar to 15% or climb 5% over 14 days, health officials would consider tightening COVID-19 restrictions.
