MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two popular beaches in Minneapolis are temporarily closed after water quality tests showed the E. coli levels were not safe for water recreation.
The swimming area at Hiawatha Beach and Bde Maka Ska Thomas Beach closed Tuesday after recent testing found high levels of the bacteria. The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) says the closures are likely due to recent storms.
So far, officials say there have been no reports of any illness from swimmers at either beach. All other MPRB public beaches are open with modified lifeguard services.
The MPRB will re-sample the beaches on Wednesday. When the bacterial levels are within state guidelines, the beaches will reopen.
To view bacteria test results online, visit the city’s beach water quality page here.
