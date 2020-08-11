Comments
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A man has died in a fire at an apartment building in Duluth.
Firefighters responded to an eight-unit apartment building in the city’s East Hillside neighborhood about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
When crews arrived smoke was coming from the first and second floors of the two-story building, officials said.
Tenants were able to get an unconscious man out of the unit where the fire started and attempted to resuscitate him.
He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Firefighters had the fire under control in 20 minutes.
Damage to the building is estimated at $75,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the local fire marshal.
You must log in to post a comment.