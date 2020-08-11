MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Orchestra on Tuesday announced that all the Young People’s Concerts slated for the 2020-2021 season will be moved to an online format, allowing families and students to experience the concerts for free from their homes.
The concert series will be recorded by the Minnesota Orchestra at Orchestral Hall with health and safety precautions in place for all musicians and staff.
“In a school year in which there is a lot of uncertainty, we are pleased to make all of this season’s Young People’s Concerts freely available to youth, teachers and families across the state of Minnesota and beyond,” said Director of Education and Community Engagement Jessi Ryan. “We hope that expanding digital access will give more students and families the consistent opportunity to connect through music and to be inspired in ways that fuel further artistic exploration and growth.”
The five programs offered in the 2020-21 season are American Voices (October), Meet the Orchestra (November), Musical Menagerie (February), Taking a Stand Through Music (March) and Inside the Composer’s Mind (April).
Each concert video will be released for viewing during the same month that the program was originally scheduled for performance and will available here.
