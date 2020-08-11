MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has announced $5.6 million in federal funds that will go to support public housing authorities in Minnesota.
On Tuesday, HUD Secretary Ben Carson says $472 million in CARES Act funding will help low-income families nationwide during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The $5.6 million slotted for Minnesota will be going to 60 public housing authorities throughout the state, and can be used to help families assisted by Housing Choice Vouchers and Mainstream vouchers.
“This funding will provide additional resources to public housing authorities to make sure people have a decent, safe, and affordable place to call home,” Carson said. “HUD continues to work with our public housing authorities to protect American families from this invisible enemy, including vulnerable residents in the Housing Choice Voucher Program.”
For more on the announcement, visit HUD’s website.
For a breakdown of fund allocation across the country, click here. Minnesota begins on page 41.
You must log in to post a comment.