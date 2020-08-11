Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Owatonna say a 62-year-old man has died after an accident at a construction site Monday morning.
According to the police department, emergency crews responded around 7:30 a.m. to 3601 10th Street SW. There, officials say a man fell off a lift at the construction site for a Costco distribution center.
The individual, identified as George McIntosh of Waterville, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials say the death investigation is ongoing. No additional information is available at this time.
